Photo 2438
Cutting hay...
This has been going on all day and by the shadows you can tell it is afternoon and there is still hay to cut!
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
grass
,
summer
,
south
,
tractor
,
hayfield
Corinne C
ace
Great rural scene
August 1st, 2023
