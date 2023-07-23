Previous
Cutting hay... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2438

Cutting hay...

This has been going on all day and by the shadows you can tell it is afternoon and there is still hay to cut!
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Great rural scene
August 1st, 2023  
