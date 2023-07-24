Previous
Mississippi Kite over the hayfield... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2439

Mississippi Kite over the hayfield...

As I was taking pictures of the guys cutting hay, I noticed birds flying down behind the cutter. I later identified them as Mississippi Kites. This is the first I have seen them here and was glad I got to photograph them.
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
GaryW
Jessica Eby
So cool! Great shot!
August 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic image
August 1st, 2023  
