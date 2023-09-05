Sign up
Photo 2482
Glossy Abelia...
This is a shrub from our garden. I'm not sure how it got here, but we had one at our house growing up. It makes these tiny white flowers and is attractive to many pollinators!
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
Tags
white
,
green
,
plant
,
flower
,
summer
,
shrub
,
south
Corinne C
ace
A lovely close up
September 6th, 2023
