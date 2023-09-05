Previous
Glossy Abelia... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2482

Glossy Abelia...

This is a shrub from our garden. I'm not sure how it got here, but we had one at our house growing up. It makes these tiny white flowers and is attractive to many pollinators!
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
680% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely close up
September 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise