Photo 2483
A tiny Oak...
We have dozens of these young seedlings sprouting all around our place, likely the work of industrious squirrels!
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
tree
summer
oak
south
tiny
squirrels
