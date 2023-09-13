Sign up
Photo 2490
Unique color...
This year we have some new Zinnia varieties and colors. The interesting thing about the colors is that that fade and change the longer they stay on the plant. This is a good example. It is fading into lighter colors.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
Tags
flower
,
colors
,
summer
,
south
,
zinnia
