Caught on camera... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2491

Caught on camera...

These were caught on the Trail Camera in the early morning. Their mom is just out of the picture. This is a rare sighting for daylight!
14th September 2023 14th Sep 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Kathy ace
I've seen more deer out in the day. I've also seen a number of them dead at the side of the road. I've wondered at the reasons for this change.
September 15th, 2023  
