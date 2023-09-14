Sign up
Photo 2491
Caught on camera...
These were caught on the Trail Camera in the early morning. Their mom is just out of the picture. This is a rare sighting for daylight!
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
GaryW
MIC32i
12th September 2023 9:35am
camera
deer
trail
summer
south
wild
fawn
Kathy
ace
I've seen more deer out in the day. I've also seen a number of them dead at the side of the road. I've wondered at the reasons for this change.
September 15th, 2023
