Previous
Photo 2493
Hiding in the brush...
I found this empty wasp nest hiding in the brush around our burn pile. I'm glad I didn't find it with live wasps on it!!
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
1
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2493
photos
89
followers
75
following
683% complete
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
16th September 2023 5:05pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nest
,
summer
,
brush
,
south
,
hide
,
wasp
Milanie
ace
Nice clear shot of the wasp nest
September 17th, 2023
