Hiding in the brush... by thewatersphotos
Hiding in the brush...

I found this empty wasp nest hiding in the brush around our burn pile. I'm glad I didn't find it with live wasps on it!!
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Milanie ace
Nice clear shot of the wasp nest
September 17th, 2023  
