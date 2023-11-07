Sign up
Photo 2545
3 Pair of new shoes...
For the American Girl Doll. My wife had a custom order for these shoes from her Etsy shop. They are all from the same fabric, but cut so that the design falls differently on each shoe!
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
4
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
red
,
shoes
,
shop
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
wife
,
talent
Kathy
ace
Very nice.
November 8th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
I’m in awe of your wife’s talent…..they are a masterpiece.
November 8th, 2023
Jessica Eby
They're wonderful! Great job to your wife on making them so lovely, and great job to you on showing them off so well!
November 8th, 2023
Ingrid
ace
They are all so pretty! Well done for her to be able to make 3 totally different looking shoes out of one piece of fabric. And well done to you too as I like how "clean" the photo is!
November 8th, 2023
