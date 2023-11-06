Previous
Early sunset... by thewatersphotos
Early sunset...

We had a cloudy afternoon today that resulted in clouds and color to make an early sunset!
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Elyse Klemchuk
This is very peaceful and beautiful!
November 7th, 2023  
