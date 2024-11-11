Sign up
Photo 2879
Sycamore seed...
While at the church from yesterday, I couldn't pass up the Sycamore seed in front of the church. This is actually a "collection of seeds" that will "explode" producing hundreds of seeds for more Sycamore trees.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
2
3
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
Tags
tree
,
church
,
colors
,
fall
,
seed
,
south
,
sycamore
Pat Knowles
ace
That’s a very cool seed head!
November 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Lovely focus!
November 11th, 2024
