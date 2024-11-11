Previous
Sycamore seed... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2879

Sycamore seed...

While at the church from yesterday, I couldn't pass up the Sycamore seed in front of the church. This is actually a "collection of seeds" that will "explode" producing hundreds of seeds for more Sycamore trees.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Pat Knowles ace
That’s a very cool seed head!
November 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
Lovely focus!
November 11th, 2024  
