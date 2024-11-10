Sign up
Photo 2878
A local country church...
I've known of this church for years. They used to hold BBQ Chicken sales each year for a fund raiser. It is now without a pastor but adding new, young members. Pray that this congregation will find the pastor God has for them!
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
4
2
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Dorothy
ace
Nice country church.
November 11th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
We certainly need these small churches.
November 11th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Well any pastor would surely be so pleased to have that as their church base.
November 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Amen, Gary! Beautiful church!
November 11th, 2024
