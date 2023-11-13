Sign up
Photo 2551
Crepe Myrtle...
We tried to "trim" our Crepe Myrtle this year, but it was not very successful for making blooms. However, it has made for very colorful leaves!
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
tree
,
colors
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
bush
,
south
,
crepe
,
myrtle
