Previous
"Jumping Goat" Coffee shop... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2550

"Jumping Goat" Coffee shop...

We visited this coffee shop while in the North Georgia Mountains, USA. It provided a very relaxing view and delicious coffee.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Looks like a perfect place.
November 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Looks like a nice place to stop and gab and drink a hot beverage. Seems it has a nice view, too.
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise