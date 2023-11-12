Sign up
Previous
Photo 2550
"Jumping Goat" Coffee shop...
We visited this coffee shop while in the North Georgia Mountains, USA. It provided a very relaxing view and delicious coffee.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2543
2544
2545
2546
2547
2548
2549
2550
Tags
coffee
shop
view
mountains
fall
autumn
south
Danette Thompson
ace
Looks like a perfect place.
November 13th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Looks like a nice place to stop and gab and drink a hot beverage. Seems it has a nice view, too.
November 13th, 2023
