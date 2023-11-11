Previous
Next
A "quick" scenic view... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2549

A "quick" scenic view...

The skies were cloudy and it was raining as we drove down the mountain. But when the sign said "Scenic View", I "hit the brakes" and did a quick turn into the parking lot for this photo. 😀
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
Nice. I like fence in the foreground!
November 13th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
So beautiful!
November 13th, 2023  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Absolutely beautiful
November 13th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Wow, those trees are brilliant and the clouds on the mountain in the distance add so much to the scene.
November 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise