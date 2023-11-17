Previous
Ready for auction... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2555

Ready for auction...

Our church has an annual silent auction. These items are made by the "Cornerstone" group. Everything will be sold.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Corinne C ace
That's a nice idea and the items are cute
November 19th, 2023  
Kate ace
Good time of year for such an event
November 19th, 2023  
