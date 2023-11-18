Sign up
Previous
Photo 2556
Who'll start the bidding at $10???
The gifts have "starting bids" and move up from there!
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2556
photos
91
followers
76
following
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th November 2023 11:50am
Tags
church
,
fall
,
autumn
,
gift
,
south
,
ladies
,
auction
,
bids
Kate
ace
That one has an appealing pattern
November 19th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Someone has been very busy…lovely little purses!
November 19th, 2023
