Previous
Next
Free Thanksgiving Meal... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2560

Free Thanksgiving Meal...

One of our local coffee roasters offered "Free Food" to anyone in our community needing a Thanksgiving Meal. They got support from friends and the local paper ran a front page story! They had lots of takers and the support and love were evident!!
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jessica Eby
That's wonderful! Happy Thanksgiving!
November 24th, 2023  
Milanie ace
What a wonderful thing to do.
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise