Photo 2560
Free Thanksgiving Meal...
One of our local coffee roasters offered "Free Food" to anyone in our community needing a Thanksgiving Meal. They got support from friends and the local paper ran a front page story! They had lots of takers and the support and love were evident!!
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2562
photos
90
followers
76
following
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
22nd November 2023 12:05pm
Tags
food
,
free
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
thanksgiving
Jessica Eby
That's wonderful! Happy Thanksgiving!
November 24th, 2023
Milanie
ace
What a wonderful thing to do.
November 24th, 2023
