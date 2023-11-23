Previous
My shadow... by thewatersphotos
My shadow...

I liked the clouds in the sky, but thought why not include my shadow. Just having fun!
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Lovely Fall image with great colors!
November 24th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great blue sky and scenery!
November 24th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Love your shadow!
November 24th, 2023  
