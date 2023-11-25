Sign up
Previous
Photo 2563
Sun on the red leaves...
Our Red Maple has finally turned red and the sun shone on the leaves.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
5
3
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2563
photos
90
followers
76
following
702% complete
View this month »
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
25th November 2023 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
sunlight
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
,
south
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous capture!
November 25th, 2023
Jessica Eby
So pretty!
November 26th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful light.
November 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Really pretty
November 26th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice
November 26th, 2023
