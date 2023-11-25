Previous
Sun on the red leaves... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2563

Sun on the red leaves...

Our Red Maple has finally turned red and the sun shone on the leaves.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous capture!
November 25th, 2023  
Jessica Eby
So pretty!
November 26th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful light.
November 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Really pretty
November 26th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Very nice
November 26th, 2023  
