All the shades of color... by thewatersphotos
All the shades of color...

A closer view of our Red Maple tree and the variations of colors.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
November 28th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very pretty.
November 28th, 2023  
