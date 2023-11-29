Sign up
Photo 2567
Another example of "Fractal Burning"...
A couple of you asked for another example of "Fractal Burning". This was done on small circles of word to be used as a necklace!
As
@johnfalconer
mentioned, it can be dangerous but my friend was taking every effort to be careful in his use of it!
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Tags
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
burning
,
woodwork
,
fractal
,
medallion
