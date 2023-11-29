Previous
Another example of "Fractal Burning"...
Another example of "Fractal Burning"...

A couple of you asked for another example of "Fractal Burning". This was done on small circles of word to be used as a necklace!
As @johnfalconer mentioned, it can be dangerous but my friend was taking every effort to be careful in his use of it!
