Previous
Next
Peeling Sycamore bark... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2582

Peeling Sycamore bark...

This is from a different Sycamore tree than yesterday and the bark is much different. It will peel almost completely off.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George ace
Very appeeling.
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise