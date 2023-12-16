Previous
Unique apple shape... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2584

Unique apple shape...

While peeling and coring apples today for making applesauce, I noticed this apple had a unique shape...more like a pear.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
707% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise