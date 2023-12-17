Sign up
Previous
Photo 2585
Simplicity...
The tree is up and decorated. I found this simple ornament and thought it a good place to start with the tree photos!
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2585
photos
93
followers
77
following
708% complete
View this month »
2578
2579
2580
2581
2582
2583
2584
2585
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th December 2023 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
fall
,
autumn
,
ornament
,
simple
,
south
,
simplicity
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful festive image
December 17th, 2023
Julie Ryan
Yes, pretty
December 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
