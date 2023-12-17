Previous
Simplicity... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2585

Simplicity...

The tree is up and decorated. I found this simple ornament and thought it a good place to start with the tree photos!
GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Wonderful festive image
December 17th, 2023  
Julie Ryan
Yes, pretty
December 17th, 2023  
