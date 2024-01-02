Previous
Next
Brown Pine Needles... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2601

Brown Pine Needles...

I suspect this is not a healthy tree. It's true that the Pine needles turn brown and fall off, but this is just a single limb. We have problems here with Pine Beetles that can kill an entire tree.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
713% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise