The "eye" is watching... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2622

The "eye" is watching...

This is one of our trail cameras watching for deer movement. It's attached to a Cedar tree right beside the pond in yesterday's picture.
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
718% complete

Photo Details

