Photo 2622
The "eye" is watching...
This is one of our trail cameras watching for deer movement. It's attached to a Cedar tree right beside the pond in yesterday's picture.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
4
365
tree
train
camera
winter
picture
south
cedar
