Blueberry blooms... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2653

Blueberry blooms...

We have Blueberry bushes that have been planted for several years but often get killed by late frost. Today these look very promising!
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Casablanca ace
Never saw blueberry blossom before, how delicate and pretty.
March 16th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful blossoms. The layers of colors at their base is so pretty
March 16th, 2024  
