Previous
Photo 2654
Woodpecker...
We have had Woodpeckers come to our feeders for years. This year we added a Suet Feeder and the Woodpeckers love it.
This was taken with the Trail Camera, so the focus is not sharp, but loved the color.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2654
photos
92
followers
77
following
727% complete
View this month »
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
MIC32i
Taken
16th March 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
feeder
,
south
,
yard
,
woodpecker
,
suet
Corinne C
ace
He seems big!
March 17th, 2024
KV
ace
That’s a red bellied woodpecker… nice capture… they seem to love the suet.
March 17th, 2024
