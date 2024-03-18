Previous
"Sweet William"... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2655

"Sweet William"...

These were planted many years ago under one of our Magnolia Trees. The plant became buried under the Magnolia leaves, until recently when I cleaned underneath and unearthed them.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Milanie ace
Lovely surprise to find under the leaves
