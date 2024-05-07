Previous
Stretching... by thewatersphotos
Stretching...

Our youngest granddaughter at her Gymnastic Exhibition. She did as wonderful job and seemed to really enjoy the whole process!
7th May 2024 7th May 24

GaryW

Danette Thompson ace
Good for her!
May 13th, 2024  
