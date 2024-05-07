Sign up
Photo 2691
Stretching...
Our youngest granddaughter at her Gymnastic Exhibition. She did as wonderful job and seemed to really enjoy the whole process!
7th May 2024
7th May 24
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
3
1
365
NIKON D7100
7th May 2024 11:58am
spring
,
south
,
event
,
granddaughter
,
gymnastics
Danette Thompson
ace
Good for her!
May 13th, 2024
