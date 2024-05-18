Previous
Backlit Fig Leaves... by thewatersphotos
Backlit Fig Leaves...

Our Fig Bush is beginning to show fruit! We hope we get some figs before the birds eat them all!
18th May 2024 18th May 24

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous light and photo!
May 24th, 2024  
