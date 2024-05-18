Sign up
Photo 2702
Backlit Fig Leaves...
Our Fig Bush is beginning to show fruit! We hope we get some figs before the birds eat them all!
18th May 2024
18th May 24
1
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2704
photos
87
followers
74
following
740% complete
View this month »
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th May 2024 6:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunlight
,
leaves
,
backlit
,
spring
,
shine
,
south
,
fig
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous light and photo!
May 24th, 2024
