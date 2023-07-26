Sign up
Previous
19 / 365
Which way is up?
The reflection of the sky in the water was way more interesting than the sky itself!
The flower garden pond in Greenwich Park.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
1
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime!
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
26th July 2023 7:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
