Which way is up? by tiaj1402
19 / 365

Which way is up?

The reflection of the sky in the water was way more interesting than the sky itself!
The flower garden pond in Greenwich Park.
26th July 2023

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
5% complete

