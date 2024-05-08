Sign up
Previous
306 / 365
Lights in the window
It was the colour of the sky that caught my eye; I wasn't sure about the windows but my editing skills aren't up to removing them!
8th May 2024
8th May 24
Tia
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Susan Wakely
ace
For me the lights in the window add atmosphere and another dimension.
May 9th, 2024
