Upside down
After a very hot and busy week, a day at home was needed. I was also a bit short on creative motivation! I haven’t used this crystal ball in photography for many years; I don’t use it for anything else! I was glad of it today.
9th September 2023
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
9th September 2023 7:47pm
Privacy
Public
