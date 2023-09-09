Previous
Upside down by tiaj1402
64 / 365

Upside down

After a very hot and busy week, a day at home was needed. I was also a bit short on creative motivation! I haven’t used this crystal ball in photography for many years; I don’t use it for anything else! I was glad of it today.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise