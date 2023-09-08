Previous
You reap what you sow by tiaj1402
You reap what you sow

Stayed in the shade today and only ventured outside to a very overgrown and weedy smokers area!
Had to look this plant up; it’s a sow thistle. Taken with a Raynox magnifying lens clipped on.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Tia

@tiaj1402
Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Love the detail
September 9th, 2023  
