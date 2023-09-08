Sign up
63 / 365
You reap what you sow
Stayed in the shade today and only ventured outside to a very overgrown and weedy smokers area!
Had to look this plant up; it’s a sow thistle. Taken with a Raynox magnifying lens clipped on.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Tags
thistle
weeds
raynox
Boxplayer
ace
Love the detail
September 9th, 2023
