Previous
293 / 365
A rainy day in Chinatown
I met some friends after work to see Les Miserables. My walk from the station to the restaurant for a pre-show meal took me through Chinatown. It was very very busy and very very wet! I used my 'phone for this shot having left my camera at home.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
2
2
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
25th April 2024 4:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture and such a typical Chinatown scene.
April 27th, 2024
Bill Davidson
A great shot…. a photographer’s heaven!
April 27th, 2024
