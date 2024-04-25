Previous
A rainy day in Chinatown by tiaj1402
293 / 365

A rainy day in Chinatown

I met some friends after work to see Les Miserables. My walk from the station to the restaurant for a pre-show meal took me through Chinatown. It was very very busy and very very wet! I used my 'phone for this shot having left my camera at home.
25th April 2024 25th Apr 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
Update January 2024 - 6 months into the project and really enjoying the community here. Frustrated with the limitations of my bridge camera I now...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous capture and such a typical Chinatown scene.
April 27th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
A great shot…. a photographer’s heaven!
April 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise