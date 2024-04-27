Previous
Waiting for a brighter day by tiaj1402
295 / 365

Waiting for a brighter day

I was in the garden with my little people when I spotted this over the fence in my neighbour's garden.
27th April 2024 27th Apr 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
Susan Wakely ace
Great colourful pegs.
April 27th, 2024  
