Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
68 / 365
The last of us
My camera really struggled to focus on this single flower; I now understand more about focus area mode!
Not sure if it qualifies for etsooi but it’s the most editing I’ve ever done on a shot!
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
74
photos
14
followers
13
following
18% complete
View this month »
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
13th September 2023 4:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
etsooi-155
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close