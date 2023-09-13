Previous
The last of us by tiaj1402
68 / 365

The last of us

My camera really struggled to focus on this single flower; I now understand more about focus area mode!
Not sure if it qualifies for etsooi but it’s the most editing I’ve ever done on a shot!
Tia

