92 / 365
The Hundred Steps
I counted them! Was hoping for a good view at the top but it was too overgrown!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
0
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
100
photos
16
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
7th October 2023 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
