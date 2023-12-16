Sign up
Previous
162 / 365
Alternative Christmas Tree
I decided (rather late) that this year I would like a pot grown Christmas tree which will hopefully be delivered Monday or Tuesday. In the meantime I put up my usual twig tree!
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
2
1
Tia
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful Tree
December 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
Very pretty festive twig.
December 17th, 2023
