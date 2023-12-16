Previous
Alternative Christmas Tree by tiaj1402
Alternative Christmas Tree

I decided (rather late) that this year I would like a pot grown Christmas tree which will hopefully be delivered Monday or Tuesday. In the meantime I put up my usual twig tree!
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Tia

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful Tree
December 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very pretty festive twig.
December 17th, 2023  
