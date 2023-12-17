Sign up
163 / 365
Folded Cards
Spent a couple of hours this morning making last minute cards. A bit fiddly with the little folds but very satisfying!
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
172
photos
21
followers
18
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
17th December 2023 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cards
,
dec23words
Susan Wakely
ace
They are lovely. Do you use a machine for cutting or a knife?
December 21st, 2023
Tia
ace
@wakelys
Thank you. It was a machine, a Cricut Joy.
December 21st, 2023
