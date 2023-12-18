Previous
Fallen Leaves by tiaj1402
164 / 365

Fallen Leaves

A lunchtime walk to my favourite little pond!
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice ripples and reflected light on the water the the contrasting leaves in the corner.
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise