165 / 365
Tapas Bar Tiles
Met some friends after work this evening. Nice place and the food was excellent! I recently discovered Arancini and these were the best I’ve had so far!
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
174
photos
21
followers
18
following
45% complete
View this month »
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
19th December 2023 5:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
looks like a lovely place, like the blue lights!
December 22nd, 2023
