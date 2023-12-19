Previous
Tapas Bar Tiles
Tapas Bar Tiles

Met some friends after work this evening. Nice place and the food was excellent! I recently discovered Arancini and these were the best I’ve had so far!
19th December 2023

Tia

Wylie
looks like a lovely place, like the blue lights!
December 22nd, 2023  
