Previous
Waiting for 12th Night by tiaj1402
181 / 365

Waiting for 12th Night

There are still plenty of decorated trees up. Wonder how they got that one on the porch roof?
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Some go to such a lot of effort 😊 hate taking them all down, but today's the day (but will do last thing)
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise