Baking with Grandma! by tiaj1402
182 / 365

Baking with Grandma!

Took a days leave to spend some quality time with my 2 grandsons making chocolate chip cookies. Everything was measured in cups for simplicity so they could pretty much do all of it themselves. May tackle a pizza next time!
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
