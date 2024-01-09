Previous
Mr Blue Sky by tiaj1402
186 / 365

Mr Blue Sky

Still bitterly cold but a brisk lunchtime walk in winter sunshine was just the ticket!
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise