Frozen by tiaj1402
Frozen

Not a duck or fish in sight! Another lovely, very cold, brisk lunchtime walk!
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Tia

@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Susan Wakely ace
Nice reflections.
January 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the contrasting colors and the reflections.
January 11th, 2024  
