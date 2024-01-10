Sign up
Frozen
Not a duck or fish in sight! Another lovely, very cold, brisk lunchtime walk!
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
188
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice reflections.
January 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love the contrasting colors and the reflections.
January 11th, 2024
