Sunrise over Blackheath by tiaj1402
188 / 365

Sunrise over Blackheath

I took an earlier train to work this morning so that I could walk through Greenwich Park and across Blackheath and was surprised at how dark it still was despite the lack of clouds! A lovely way to start my working day.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
Susan Wakely ace
Now that I am retired I don’t miss the early starts but miss travelling to work and seeing the sunrise.
January 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nothing like a morning walk to get you ready for a day. Beautiful early morning capture.
January 11th, 2024  
