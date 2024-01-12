Previous
I’m off! by tiaj1402
189 / 365

I’m off!

Far too hectic today for a lunchtime walk so this is one from earlier this week when we had a blue sky for a couple of days!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Tia

ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
The geese look happy.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise