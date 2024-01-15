Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Light and shadows
This is used a training/meeting room at work whose windows I have always liked. As I walked past it today I saw the strong shadows on the table and returned at lunchtime to get my shot.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
1
0
Tia
ace
@tiaj1402
A photo competition at work has pulled me back into this very absorbing pastime! I have blown the dust of a very old borrowed...
200
photos
23
followers
22
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX B700
Taken
15th January 2024 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
jan24words
Corinne C
ace
A nice play on light and shadows. This is a very inviting room.
January 15th, 2024
