Light and shadows by tiaj1402
192 / 365

Light and shadows

This is used a training/meeting room at work whose windows I have always liked. As I walked past it today I saw the strong shadows on the table and returned at lunchtime to get my shot.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Tia

Corinne C ace
A nice play on light and shadows. This is a very inviting room.
January 15th, 2024  
